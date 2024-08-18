KeyCorp Cuts Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $38.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLBE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global-E Online by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
