Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Articles

