KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 1,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

