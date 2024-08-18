Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.36

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 4287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

