Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $35.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYTX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.