Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DRS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

