LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.35.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

Shares of TSE LSPK opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

