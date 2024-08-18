LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.35.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Price Performance
LifeSpeak Company Profile
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LifeSpeak
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.