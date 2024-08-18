LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
