LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday.

LSPK stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17. The firm has a market cap of C$26.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

