LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.53 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

