LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

