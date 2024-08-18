LM Funding America’s (LMFA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

LM Funding America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LM Funding America will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

