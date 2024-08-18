LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

LMS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.94.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

