Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.5 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
LBLCF opened at $122.32 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
