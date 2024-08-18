Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

LBLCF opened at $122.32 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

