London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 8,347 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($106.58).

Several research firms have commented on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.45) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,970 ($127.30) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,936 ($101.33) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($141.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,516.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,280.95. The company has a market cap of £52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,172.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,633.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.35), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,897,982.67). In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,356 shares of company stock worth $6,608,242,268. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

