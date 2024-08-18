Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 2.2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.58). 123,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 111,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on LGRS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 370 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGRS
Loungers Stock Up 2.2 %
Loungers Company Profile
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.