Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 2.2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.58). 123,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 111,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGRS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 370 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Loungers Stock Up 2.2 %

Loungers Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.12. The company has a market cap of £290.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

