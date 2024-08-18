Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $258.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

