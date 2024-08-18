Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Lumentum by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,828 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

