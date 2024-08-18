Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $69.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 221,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

