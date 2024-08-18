Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $69.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE
Lumentum Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 221,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.