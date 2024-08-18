Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $41.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 110,213 shares.

The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

