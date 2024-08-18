MAGIC Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $95.31 million and $16.79 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,322,384 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

