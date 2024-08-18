Maia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,345 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

