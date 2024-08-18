Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 7.2 %

Marin Software stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

