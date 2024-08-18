Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

