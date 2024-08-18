Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $220.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

