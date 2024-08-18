Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.58 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $56.71 million and $13.58 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1853615 USD and is up 11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,629,729.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

