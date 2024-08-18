Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.54 and traded as high as C$13.62. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 16,645 shares.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DR shares. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.