Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.54 and traded as high as C$13.62. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 16,645 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on DR shares. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
