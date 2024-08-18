MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

