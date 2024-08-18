Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,211,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

NASDAQ META opened at $527.42 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

