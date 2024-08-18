Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $116.14 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $116.14 million and approximately $106,620.03 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.37087319 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,586.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

