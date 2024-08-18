Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Metro Stock Down 0.3 %

Metro Announces Dividend

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$83.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.50. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

