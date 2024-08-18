Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.25.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$83.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

