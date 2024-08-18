Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$88.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$83.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

