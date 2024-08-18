M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $170.00

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 210.60 ($2.69), with a volume of 43769113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.60 ($2.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.86).

The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.89.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 24,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($64,075.59). Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

