MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.61. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
