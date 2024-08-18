Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.