Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Minto Apartment Company Profile

