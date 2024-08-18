Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

