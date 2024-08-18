Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $337.89 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.82 and a 200-day moving average of $340.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.