Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 424.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.