Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 424.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.