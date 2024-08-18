Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

