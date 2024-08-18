Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FHLC stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

