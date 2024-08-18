Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

