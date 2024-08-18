Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock worth $51,819,454 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

