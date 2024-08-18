Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $3,618.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,810.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

