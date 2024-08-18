Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,221 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

