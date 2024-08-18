Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $280,000.

BTSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

BTSG stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

