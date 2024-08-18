Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $543.70 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

