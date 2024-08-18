Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.40

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 2140600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.56).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Mitie Group Price Performance
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,487.23). Also, insider Salma Shah bought 2,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £2,784.80 ($3,555.67). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,516 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company's stock.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Further Reading
