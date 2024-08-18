Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $88.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,819,454. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.