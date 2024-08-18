Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$482.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.54. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.03.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

